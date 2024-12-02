Piszcyk was one of the Australian drivers that contested the first of three rounds over three weeks while Evans GP was the second Australian team to take in the series.

In the first qualifier, Piszcyk was fifth fastest and followed with fourth in Q2 that would determine the grid for Race 3. His teammate Nicolas Stati had fastest laps deleted for track limit violations and would start 12th and 11th respectively while Seth Gilmore (Evans GP) carded 15th and 18th.

At the start of the first race, Piszcyk jumped into the top three before pushed wide at Turn 1 and relegated to sixth. He was able to regather fifth by mid race and finished 3.1s behind race winner Rashid Al Dhaheri (Prema/Mumbai Falcons).

Stati was last into the first corner after he stalled on the grid. He rebounded to take eight place on the final lap. AGI’s third team member, Singapore driver Nooris Gafoor finished 11th while Gilmore made up places initially, up to 11th before a 13th in end.

From fourth on the grid for the reverse top eight Race 2, Piszcyk was again in the top three by Turn 1. He finished a close (0.9s) second to Kabir Anurgag (Xcel Motorsport) before a stewards’ penalty dropped him to third behind Al Dhaheri. Brit Kai Daryanani (Evan GP) was fourth while Stati was sixth. Gilmore placed 12th and Gafoor 17th after front wing damage.

Al Dhaheri, Gustav Jonsson (Pinnacle) and Piszcyk skipped away in Race 3 to be comfortably ahead of the rest. Al Dhaheri was first across the line at the end of 14 laps but demoted to second with to second ahead of Piszcyk with a penalty.

Stati was engrossed on a seven-car battle for and ultimately finished seventh while Gafoor was 12th and Gilmore 15th after he picked up seven places early before tyre wear slowed his pace.

Round 2 will take place a Yas Marina next weekend, December 6-8 as a support to the Formula 1 Championship.