Sydney Motorsport Park-based AGI Sport will field four cars. Lead driver Jack Beeton won the 2023 SE Asia F4 Championship and helped secure the team’s title as well. Beeton made his international debut last year in the Italian F4 Championship and will do the UAE campaign before he heads back to Europe in March.

He will be joined next weekend by his Aussie teammates Nicolas Stati and Peter Bouzinelos. In the AGI fourth entry will be young German Carrier Schreiner. She was recommended by US Racing which won the Italian title and have AGI protégé Gianmarco Pradel in their line-up.

It will be the team’s debut in the series that many regard as the F4 World Championship. it will be the first time an Australian-based F4 team will take on the European powerhouses such as Prema Powerteam and R-ACE GP of junior single seater racing.

Also on the entry list is Noah Lisle who will race with the Xcel Motorsport (UAE) team. Lisle continues in the category after racing in the Spanish Championship with British team Rodin Calin last year and finished just outside the top 10 overall.

Driving for the German PHM team will be Kamal Mrad who made the top six of the 2023 Ferrari Driver Academy Asia Pacific and Oceania Selection Program from the initial 24.

The final pre-season two-day test for the UAE F4 Championships is on this Wednesday and Thursday. In a quickfire championship, Round 2 is at the Yas Marina a week later (January 19-21) before a short break and Round 3 at the Dubai Autodrome on February 2-4. The final two rounds will be at Yas Marina and the Autodrome on the ensuing weekends.