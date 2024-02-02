Manufacturers will accumulate points throughout the season, with the highest scorer landing the prize.

To prevent a winner from emerging through sheer weight of numbers, points will be awarded on the basis of highest finishing position from each eligible manufacturer, as follows:

1st placed manufacturer: 5 points (will always be race winner)

2nd placed manufacturer: 3 points

3rd placed manufacturer: 1 point

For example if a particular manufacturer finishes first and second in a race, only the former will earn points towards the title, such as in the following scenario:

1st place Manufacturer X (5 points)

2nd place Manufacturer X

3rd place Manufacturer Y (3 points)

4th position Manufacturer X

5th position Manufacturer Z (1 point)

Introduced in 1971, the Australian Manufacturers' Championship was last awarded in 2015, to BMW, through the Australian Production Cars Series.

Motorsport Australia Director of Motorsport & Commercial Operations Michael Smith said, “The Australian Manufacturers' Championship has a strong history in Australian motorsport and we are thrilled to re-introduce it to the TCR Australia Series in 2024.

“There is a wide range of engaged manufacturers in TCR with hotly contested racing every round, so adding this further incentive for manufacturers to compete for another piece of silverware is certainly an exciting addition to the category and the Shannons SpeedSeries.”

Previous winners of the title include Holden, Ford, BMW, Nissan, Toyota, and Hyundai.

The Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series is populated by marques such as Audi, Cupra, Honda, Hyundai, Lynk & Co, and Peugeot.

Manufacturers must apply to be eligible for the championship through the Motorsport Australia or Shannons SpeedSeries website.

Round 1 of the 2024 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series takes place at Sandown on February 9-11.