Adelaide Hills Rally schedule
|Saturday, October 4
|Stage
|Location
|Distance
|First Car Due
|SS1
|Retreat Valley 1
|$7
|7:58
|SS2
|Kenton Valley 1
|6.03
|8:26
|SS3
|Charligate 1
|10.18
|8:44
|SS4
|Retreat Valley 2
|7.49
|10:40
|SS5
|Kenton Valley 2
|6.03
|11:08
|SS6
|Charligate 2
|10.18
|11:26
|SS7
|Bugle Ranges 1
|7.04
|13:14
|SS8
|Wattle Flat 1
|10.28
|13:53
|SS9
|Bugle Ranges 2
|7.04
|15:30
|SS10
|Wattle Flat 2
|10.28
|16:09
|Total
|82.04
|Sunday, October 5
|Stage
|Location
|Distance
|First Car Due
|SS11
|Clarendon 1
|8.76
|8:03
|SS12
|Kuitpo 1
|15.55
|8:48
|SS13
|Clarendon 2
|8.76
|10:56
|SS14
|Kuitpo 2
|15.55
|11:41
|SS15
|Red Creek 1
|11.4
|13:46
|SS16
|Callington Back 1
|3.75
|14:19
|SS17
|Red Creek 2
|11.4
|16:07
|SS18
|Power Stage
|3.75
|16:40
|Total
|78.92
Discussion about this post