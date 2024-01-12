Night Thunder, the successful broadcaster behind the USA v Australia Speed Week series at the Perth Motorplex, will provide the coverage.

“Seven has loved the content and are keen to grow the exposure,” Night Thunder Executive Producer Dean Neal said.

“The cross promotional benefits and exposure-profile lift for the sport with this relationship with the Seven Network cannot be underestimated.”

The Sprintcar Control Council of Australia, Speedway Australia and Premier Speedway have united to ensure the coverage can be provided live and free on 7Plus.

The Title fight is set to be the most viewed event in Premier Speedway's history.

“This is a huge opportunity for the sport and to help create even more excitement around an event with so much history,” Speedway Australia Executive Matt Cross said.

Night Thunder will roll out a brand new graphics package for the race weekend which will also air highlights on 7Mate.

It's expected popular Supercars commentators Matt Naulty and Chad Neylon will form part of the commentary team.

It's hoped cross promotion on Channel Seven will begin next week for the event during the Australia v West Indies test series in Adelaide.

Tasmanian Jock Goodyer will defend his national title when the two-night event kicks off in Warrnambool on January 26.

It's a massive speedway festival ahead in Warrnambool with the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic beginning next Friday.