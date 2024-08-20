Together with American Kyle Washington in the GMG Racing Porsche 992 GT3 R, they finished second in the class in Round 9 before a sixth in Round 10.

After they qualified fifth in class and 11th outright, Sargent pitted less than 10mins into the first race to change from wets to dry tyres after the rain before the start subsided.

From a lap down, Washington showed strong pace before he handed over to Sargent at the 50min mark.

A strong pit stop and an opportune safety car with 12 minutes to go, enabled Sargent to get the car back on the lead lap, and he was to also to contest for a strong class result in the closing stages.

He fourth in Pro-Am and eighth overall when race restarted with just around 5mins to go. On the final lap, he and was further elevated when Jeff Burton (Mercedes-AMG GT3) who had just lost Pro-Am class lead, slid off at Turn 1. The field concertinaed to avoid damage and Sargent shot forward further places to finish second in class and fifth overall.

“We caught the field right as we were going green, and from then on it was just a dog fight to the finish. The car was amazing all race,” he said.

From the outside of the second row, Sargent started the next race and was in a battle with two others for second in Pro-Am through to the pitstops where the order was jumbled as several rejoined at the same time. They finished sixth in class and 11th outright.

Fifth in the class standings, Rounds 11 and 12 are at Barber Motorsports Park on September 6-8.