Dutch authorities visited the Haas garage on Thursday night following a ruling in Holland in Uralkali's favour.

Haas parted ways with Uralkali, a Russian fertiliser producer, ahead of the 2022 F1 season as Russia invaded Ukraine.

While that decision was deemed fair within the contract, an arbitration ruling made in June outlined that the team must repay some of the sponsorship money it received.

It's reported that the sum owed is around $13.4 million (USD $9 million) on an annual agreement that was worth $19.3 million (USD $13 million).

Uralkali argued Haas missed a payment deadline laid out by the arbitration and, as a result, had bailiffs visit Zandvoort on Thursday with a view to seizing the Haas team's assets, including its cars.

While that did not happen, an inventory of items at the track is understood to have been taken.

It's believed the team will be allowed to continue competing in the Dutch Grand Prix, though is not permitted to leave the venue following the event without settling with Uralkali.

A statement from the team confirmed its intent to do so.

“Haas fully intends to pay to Uralkali all amounts due pursuant to the arbitration award, and there is no dispute over the amounts owed,” the statement said.

“Haas has been working with its lawyers to ensure payment will comply with all relevant US, EU, UK and Swiss sanctions and regulations.

“We will continue working with Uralkali in the coming days to resolve this matter definitively.”

That was followed by a statement welcoming the development from Uralkali, which questioned the rationale underpinning the delay.

“We are aware that Dutch bailiffs, accompanied by police, last night arrived at the Haas paddock and took an inventory of all racing equipment and other property,” a Uralkali spokesperson said.

“This is the expected consequence of Haas' refusal to obey the ruling of arbitrage awarding payment and a race car to Uralkali.

“The arbitral ruling was issued June 12 with immediate effect and has been ignored by Haas.

“Haas has had over two months to implement the ruling, and, as was reported previously, Uralkali reached out to Haas' representatives with options about how to make payment and where to send the race car, without ever receiving a substantive answer.

“There are not now and never have been any sanctions issues preventing Haas from fulfilling its obligations. Nevertheless, they have gone unfulfilled.

“We are delighted to hear that, following last night's visit from Dutch authorities, Haas is finally paying attention to the arbitral ruling.

“Uralkali wants nothing more than to receive what it was awarded during a fair judicial process and hopes that Haas will move quickly to rectify the situation so that all sides can move on.”