Reports claim the Japanese auto giant is in discussions to return to the grid in concert with the American-registered operation as soon as next season.

Toyota raced in F1 as a factory operation from 2002 until 2009 though achieved little in terms of success during that period.

It has remained active in other forms of motorsport, most notably the World Endurance Championship, where it won the 24 Hours of Le Mans on five successive occasions from 2018.

Changes in the Formula 1 landscape in recent years have made it more attractive, with more to come under the 2026 regulations, including a power unit cost cap.

That coincides with a power unit design that has been formulated with input form existing manufacturers and those with a future interest, such as Audi.

Those regulations have been well received by the manufacturers with the current four suppliers set to expand to six (though it is expected Renault with pull out at the end of next year) for 2026, and seven from 2028 when Cadillac arrives.

News of Toyota's interest comes as no surprise, with speculation having surrounded Haas' future for some time.

It has long been touted as one of two operations feasibly for sale, the other being Alpine.

Haas operates a unique business model.

Its cars are designed in collaboration with Dallara, with the operation buying in as many components as the regulations allow from Ferrari.

It has a facility in the Scuderia's Maranello base in addition to Dallara's office in Parma.

The cars are assembled out of a factory in Banbury in the United Kingdom, which previously housed the Manor F1 team, while the teams administrative base is in the United States.

A set-up designed to leverage the ability to buy in components, the structure also imposes a number of limitations that would require a wholesale change in approach to resolve.

Toyota may offer that opportunity.

It's reported Toyota's initial involvement could see it take on a branding role, much like Alfa Romeo did with Sauber, but that its involvement could see design and development shifted to Toyota Gazoo Racing in Cologne from next season.

That could begin to move the operation away from its reliance on Ferrari components, gradually transforming it into a simply power unit customer operation like McLaren, Aston Martin, Williams, or Sauber.

It would be expected that Ferrari would continue to supply power units in the short term – its current deal is understood to run through until the end of 2028.

At that point, it could open the door for Toyota to take a larger interest in the operation.

Such a development would create a grid with strong manufacturer presence, with the Japanese giant joining Ferrari, Mercedes, Honda, Audi, Ford, and General Motors.

There has been no official word on a relationship between Haas or Toyota.