The weekend is approaching and that means speedway will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe’s guide.

October 24-27

THURSDAY

Sydney International Speedway, New South Wales (PRACTICE)

FRIDAY

Rockhampton Speedway, Queensland (PRACTICE)

Perth Motorplex, West Australia

SATURDAY

Dubbo City Speedway, New South Wales

Goulburn Speedway, New South Wales

Sapphire Speedway, New South Wales

Sydney International Speedway, New South Wales

Nhulunbuy Speedway, Northern Territory

Carina International Speedway, Queensland

SEASON OPENER Maryborough Speedway, Queensland

Rockhampton Speedway, Queensland

SEASON FINAL Mareeba Speedway, Queensland

Latrobe Speedway, Tasmania

Avalon Raceway, Victoria

Timmis Speedway, Victoria

Simpson Speedway, Victoria (PRACTICE)

Rushworth Speedway, Victoria

Western Speedway, Hamilton, Victoria (PRACTICE)

Collie Speedway, West Australia

Geraldton City Speedway, West Australia

Mount Barker Speedway, West Australia

Perth Motorplex, West Australia

Esperance Speedway, West Australia (PRACTICE)

SUNDAY

Lismore Speedway, New South Wales (PRACTICE)

Nepean Raceway, New South Wales (KARTS)

Avalon Raceway, Victoria (JQMA)

Esperance Speedway, West Australia (PRACTICE)