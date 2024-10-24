The weekend is approaching and that means speedway will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe’s guide.
October 24-27
THURSDAY
Sydney International Speedway, New South Wales (PRACTICE)
FRIDAY
Rockhampton Speedway, Queensland (PRACTICE)
Perth Motorplex, West Australia
SATURDAY
Dubbo City Speedway, New South Wales
Goulburn Speedway, New South Wales
Sapphire Speedway, New South Wales
Sydney International Speedway, New South Wales
Nhulunbuy Speedway, Northern Territory
Carina International Speedway, Queensland
SEASON OPENER Maryborough Speedway, Queensland
Rockhampton Speedway, Queensland
SEASON FINAL Mareeba Speedway, Queensland
Latrobe Speedway, Tasmania
Avalon Raceway, Victoria
Timmis Speedway, Victoria
Simpson Speedway, Victoria (PRACTICE)
Rushworth Speedway, Victoria
Western Speedway, Hamilton, Victoria (PRACTICE)
Collie Speedway, West Australia
Geraldton City Speedway, West Australia
Mount Barker Speedway, West Australia
Perth Motorplex, West Australia
Esperance Speedway, West Australia (PRACTICE)
SUNDAY
Lismore Speedway, New South Wales (PRACTICE)
Nepean Raceway, New South Wales (KARTS)
Avalon Raceway, Victoria (JQMA)
Esperance Speedway, West Australia (PRACTICE)