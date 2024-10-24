Chapman was recently crowned the West Australian Formula Ford Champion will Hamilton is the champion-elect in Queensland and the previous winner of the Nationals.

There are 18 confirmed entries so far for the 2024 Australian Formula Ford 1600 Nationals presented by Yokohama.

“It’s good to see the strong commitment from competitors coming from far away to support what is a growing marquee event for Formula Ford 1600 cars,” said Hamilton who is also the Event Co-ordinator.

“The depth of talent from entries received to date is a testament to the ongoing strength of Formula Ford racing among State competitors and drivers with National ambition alike.”

It will be the third annual event for the older generation Kent-engined cars and will take place at Morgan Park in Queensland on November 8-10. The winner-takes-all event was held at the Phillip Island last year and at Winton Motor Raceway in 2022.

Chapman and his Van Diemen will be part of a four-car WA contingent along with Brock Brewer and Todd Vince in upgraded Van Diemens, and Marc Redman in a Stealth S3.

New South Wales’ Anglo Motorsport has entered with Queenslanders Liam Loiacono and AJ Gealy in a pair of Spirits and Rob Rowe in a Mondiale M89S. They will Shane Baumer in his Van Diemen RF91.

Queensland will have the largest rollup, headed by Hamilton and joined by Andrew Torti in the Ellery Motorsport Spectrum out of Victoria. Other state locals are Jerry Van de Pol (Van Diemen), Tony Chapman (Vector MG96), Jeremy Mattea (Spectrum), Wes Young (Van Diemen), Michael Gillespie (Mygale), David Rodgie (Swift) and Matt Dicinoski (Van Diemen).

The Nationals is open to all Kent-powered Formula Fords and includes Historic Group F machines. The Nationals will be run at the fifth round of the Queensland Circuit Racing State Championships on the 3.0km K circuit.

There will be three 10-lap heat races that award points to set the grid for a 15-lap feature race which will decide the title.