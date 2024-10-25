The team was docked $5000 for failing to have its garage doors open during a pit lane party on Thursday evening.

Boost Mobile owner Peter Adderton called out the breach on social media before it was referred to the stewards.

FULL STEWARDS DECISION

The Stewards, having received a report from the Deputy Race Director, summonsed the Competitor and have determined the following:

Competitor: Erebus Motorsport Pty Ltd

Date: Thursday, 24 October 2024

Fact: The Competitor’s Pit Lane garage doors for its cars, Car 1 and Car 9, were not opened between 1630hrs (AEST) and 2200hrs (AEST) on Thursday 24 October 2024.

Rule: Further Supplementary Regulations – Article 1.5 GARAGE DOORS – THURSDAY 24TH OCTOBER 1.5.1 – At this Event, due to a function in Pit Lane, Teams will be required to have their Pit Lane garage doors open from 1630hrs (AEST) until 2200hrs (AEST) on Thursday 24th October 2024.

Hearing: The Stewards heard from the parties as follows:

DRD – Mr David Mori

Mr Mori presented the Stewards with a report from Supercars’ MOM, Mr James Delzoppo, which attached a photograph of the Competitor’s Pit Lane garages taken at 1945hrs on 24 October 2024 depicting the garages closed.

The report also referred to a video (viewed by the Stewards) taken at 2116hrs on 24 October 2024 again in which the garages were depicted as closed. Mr Mori said that he was approached as he was returning to his office after the Competitor’s Authorised Representatives’ Briefing by the Competitor’s Authorised Representative, Mr Brad Tremain.

Mr Tremain raised concerns about leaving the garage doors open in Pit Lane while the garages were unattended because of security concerns. Mr Mori said that he arranged for Supercars personnel to contact Mr Tremain to put in place an arrangement to satisfy those concerns.

Supercars’ General Manager Events, Mr Phil Shaw, attended the hearing. Mr Shaw told the Stewards that no special arrangements were made with the Competitor that Supercars would undertake any role in ensuring compliance with the requirement to keep the garage doors open.

Mr Mori recommended that the Stewards impose a fine on the Competitor as per the table of Recommended Penalties.

Competitor’s Assistant Authorised Representative – Mr Barry Ryan

Mr Ryan admitted that the Competitor’s Pit Lane garage doors were not open as required by the relevant article. He confirmed that the Competitor was concerned about the lack of adequate security arrangements for the garage when the equipment was going to be left unattended.

Mr Ryan said that the Competitor had a single person available to manage the promotional requirements imposed by the regulations and there were clashes. He explained that the Competitor had arranged a Team celebratory dinner for the recent victory at Bathurst.

There was also a Drivers’ signing session, which further complicated matters for the Team.

Mr Ryan accepted that a fine for the breach was appropriate and requested the Stewards consider suspending all or part of the fine.

Stewards Decision

Decision: The Competitor is fined $5,000.

Reason: Having considered the matter extensively, the Stewards determine that the Competitor’s Pit Lane garage doors were not open as required by Further Regulation Article 1.5. This is a breach of the relevant Rule. There were no mitigating factors. The Stewards consider a fine is the appropriate penalty and after consulting the table of Recommended Penalties for similar breaches, impose the fine of $5,000. Due to the lack of mitigating factors, the Stewards do not suspend any part of the fine.

The Competitor is reminded that Decisions and Penalties that may be subject to Appeal are set out in B7.7.2 and the Rights to and process for an Appeal are set out in B5.