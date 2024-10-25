The issue was flagged by Boost Mobile boss Peter Adderton on social media during the party, calling out Erebus for being the only team to have its doors closed.

As a rule stipulating the open-door policy had been included in the event’s supplementary regulations, the matter was referred to the Motorsport Australia stewards.

Featured Videos

Erebus CEO Barry Ryan said in the hearing that his team had been concerned by a lack of adequate security at the circuit.

Ryan explained the team only had a single person to manage multiple promotional requirements, including a Bathurst celebration dinner and an autograph signing session.

According to a stewards report, Ryan accepted that a fine for the breach was appropriate and requested all or part of the fine be suspended.

However, stewards declared there were no mitigating factors and levied the $5000 fine in full.

“Having considered the matter extensively, the Stewards determine that the Competitor’s Pit Lane garage doors were not open as required by Further Regulation Article 1.5,” read the report.

“This is a breach of the relevant Rule. There were no mitigating factors.

“The Stewards consider a fine is the appropriate penalty and after consulting the table of Recommended Penalties for similar breaches, impose the fine of $5,000.

“Due to the lack of mitigating factors, the Stewards do not suspend any part of the fine.”

There is no love lost between Erebus and Boost Mobile, which is a former sponsor of the race team and currently the naming rights backer of the Gold Coast event.

More to follow