The 24-year-old’s world was turned upsidedown on the Saturday of the Bathurst 1000 when the Gold Coast house at which he was living burnt down.

Fraser has hardly had time to take stock, with his Bathurst 1000 co-driving duties at Brad Jones Racing followed by a trip to Sydney for a GT World Challenge round with Triple Eight.

He returned to the Gold Coast this week, taking up temporary accommodation with friends amid preparations for a cameo return to Toyota’s TGRA 86 Series at the Gold Coast 500.

Fraser, who had been renting a room from family friends Darren and Di Gould since moving up from Melbourne earlier this year, remains without a permanent home.

“There’s still a lot to do to sort everything out,” Fraser explained to Speedcafe.

“The main thing has been making sure that Darren and Di are looked after, they are rebuilding their life from scratch. Then I can look at replenishing what I’ve lost.

“I’m just staying with mates at the moment, I’ve been a bit too busy for house hunting and things like that.”

Possessions lost by Fraser in the fire included his various racing trophies and helmets, stretching back to his earliest karting days.

Fraser expressed gratitude for all who have supported him through the difficult period.

“The support has been amazing, I can’t thank everyone enough,” he said.

“Even having strangers come up to you in the street, it makes you think about how many good humans there are around.

“I’m really grateful to everyone who has leant support.”

Fraser graduated from karts to cars via the Toyota 86 Series in 2017, spending three years in the class before moving through Super3, Super2 and a year in the Supercars Championship.

He rejoins the series as a guest driver and is looking forward to sampling the new-generation GR86 that debuted in the series this year.

“It’s my first time racing in the 86s since the end of 2019,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what this new generation of car is like. I’m told they’re a fair bit looser to drive, so it should be good fun.”

Fraser’s busy racing schedule will take a pause next weekend ahead of the final round of the GT World Challenge at the Bathurst International on November 8-10.