The Tickford Mustangs were consistently quick across the 40-minute session with Cam Waters leading the early running with a 1m10.942s.

Randle had his first stint at the top nearing the halfway mark with a 1m10.530s which put the Gen3 practice record – Waters’ 1m10.463s – within touching distance.

The record then fell in the closing stages of the session, led by Randle’s session-topping 1m10.376s.

He was joined under the existing record by Waters (1m10.405s) and Matt Payne (1m10.460s).

“The cars have rolled out really fast,” said Randle of the Tickford Mustangs.

“I just got so many kerb strikes in the first practice, so it was hard to really show our true pace.

“Everyone sort of did, but it seemed like that session they turned off one of the ones at the beach chicane and hopefully they leave it like that, I think everyone would have had way less then.

“The car rolled out really strong, we’ve been tuning it a little bit over the two sessions and we finally put some greens on it and it was really, really good.”

Payne’s third place came despite a moment early in the session when he nosed his Penrite Mustang into the tyre barrier at the last corner.

“Just doing a few laps there at the start of the session and just nosed it at the last corner, pushing on pretty hard,” he said.

“Just pinched the right-front, lucky it wasn’t too much damage, the boys did a mega job taping it up. It didn’t look the prettiest but we got it back out there and continued on.”

Broc Feeney was the best-placed Camaro with the fourth-fastest time which left him 0.01s faster than Brodie Kostecki and 0.02s faster than Will Brown.

Andre Heimgartner was seventh fastest while James Courtney kept his impressive Practice 1 form going with another Top 10 appearance, this time in eighth.

Anton De Pasquale and Chaz Mostert were ninth and 10th fastest.

The Gold Coast 500 continues with qualifying for Race 1 at 11am local time tomorrow.