Norris was pinged for leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage in the closing laps of last Sunday’s race at Circuit of The Americas.

Battling with title rival Max Verstappen at the time, the pair both ran long at Turn 12, the sharp left-hander at the end of the back straight.

As he did so, Norris overtook Verstappen for third place.

“Car 4 was overtaking Car 1 on the outside, but was not level with Car 1 at the apex,” the stewards noted in their ruling.

“Therefore under the Driving Standards Guidelines, Car 4 had lost the “right” to the corner.

“Accordingly as Car 4 left the track and returned in front of Car 1, it is deemed to be a case of leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage.

“A 5 second penalty is imposed instead of the 10 second penalty recommended in the guidelines because having committed to the overtaking move on the outside the driver of Car 4 had little alternative other than to leave the track because of the proximity of Car 1 which had also left the track.

“In view of the above, we determine that this will not count as a track limit “strike” for Car 4.”

It was a contentious penalty, one which McLaren has now exercised its Right of Review over.

Teams are afforded the opportunity to have some penalties reviewed, though have an obligation to submit significant new evidence that wasn’t available at the time of the original penalty.

Should it satisfy that criteria, a hearing can be carried out and a new conclusion may reached.

The initial hearing, at which McLaren will table its evidence, is set to take place between the first and second practices on Friday (local time) via video conference.

As part of the hearing, Red Bull Racing has also been summoned.