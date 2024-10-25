Australia’s fastest one-make series will again be present at the Nation’s largest motorsport events and will also compete on the leading permanent circuits.

The category will continue as the premier support on the Repco Supercars Championship program with every round broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo, with selected rounds also broadcast on the Seven Network.

“The 2025 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship features seven of the strongest events on the Repco Supercars Championship calendar along with our annual visit to the Australian Grand Prix,” Manager Marketing and Motorsport, John Murray.

The championship opens at Sydney Motorsport Park in late February at the Sydney 500, alongside Round 1 of the Repco Supercars Championship.

It will then travel to Melbourne for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix before tracking to the Top End in mid-June at Hidden Valley.

Round 4 will see the championship return to Queensland Raceway for the first time since the 2008 season. The circuit was a regular on the Carrera Cup calendar between 2003-2008, with Jim Richards, Alex Davison, Fabian Coulthard and Craig Baird (twice) the round winners.

The Bend will host the fifth round as the Carrera Cup continues to support the opening round of the Supercars’ endurance season.

The includes the regular stops at the Repco Bathurst 1000, Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 and VAILO Adelaide Grand Finale to end the year in South Australia.

“Returning to Queensland Raceway works extremely well from a timing perspective and shows our support for a long-time Porsche Carrera Cup Competitor, circuit owner Tony Quinn. The same can be said for our return to The Bend alongside their new enduro,” added Murray.

“Our relationship with the Repco Supercars Championship is as strong as ever and we are looking forward to being part of their exciting 2025 championship.”

2025 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship