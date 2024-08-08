It's been a sharp and impressive turnaround for the smallest team on the F1 grid.

That has coincided with the appointment of new team principal Ayao Komatsu but that its too simple an explanation – and arguably a result of circumstance.

Clearly, the VF-24 is a handy car – not the greatest on the grid but not the worst either – and that is something that was laid out under Guenther Steiner's leadership last year.

Decisions made then are netting positive returns now, and both the team and Komatsu are enjoying their halo.

That's not to downplay the new team bosses impact as the feeling from the team is one of improved confidence.

After a dismal 2023, there was little expectation from Haas this year.

But then there was a fine drive from Kevin Magnussen in defence of Nico Hulkenberg that netted the team a point in Saudi Arabia and, somehow, planted a seed of belief that more was possible.

Just two weeks later, there was a double-points finish in Australia, and two races later there was another point in China too.

The car seems to share some of the traits of last year's machine but without some of its particular weaknesses.

Hulkenberg has shown its fast over a single lap, the German having qualified inside the top 10 on five occasions.

When one considers the top four teams can usually be expected to block out the front four rows on the grid, and the presence of Aston Martin and RB, the battle to qualify ninth and 10th on the grid is intense.

For Hulkenberg, in the unfancied Haas, to snag one of those a third of the time… that's impressive.

The German has overshadowed Magnussen enormously, even if the combative Dane has put in a few stints in support for the team's greater quest.

That contribution has value, though it's not the same as what Hulkenberg has offered and is ultimately why he's not been offered a new contract.

As Komatsu's arrival has proved; a change is often as good as a holiday, so swapping Magnussen for Esteban Ocon next year may offer something different and give the team another little kick.

As for what the remainder of the season has in store; much of the same.

In normal circumstances, Haas is not a contender for a top 10 result, but canny strategy and circumstance have allowed it to capitalise on multiple occasions already this year.

And there is no reason to suggest that will stop, as developments this year do appear to be moving the team forward.

As it learns more about its car it'll likely inch towards the teams ahead.

By doing that, and as those ahead continue to battle among themselves, look for Haas to be ready to steal points away.

Currently eighth in the constrictors' championship, seventh is a realistic goal.

For a team that ended 2023 with 12 points, that's a mega performance and, really, anything from this point in the season is a bonus.