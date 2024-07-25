Esteban Ocon will join Haas for the 2025 F1 season in place of Kevin Magnussen on a multi-year deal.

The Frenchman was expected to join the American-registered operation after it confirmed Magnussen would not continue beyond the end of his current contract.

Currently racing for Alpine, Ocon was also out of contract come the end of the season.

In June, Alpine announced that it would not renew the relationship with the French driver.

“I am thrilled to embark on this new chapter in my Formula 1 career and join MoneyGram Haas F1 Team from the start of the 2025 season,” said Ocon.

“I'll be joining a very ambitious racing team, whose spirit, work ethic, and undeniable upward trajectory has really impressed me.

“I'd like to thank Gene Haas and Ayao Komatsu for their trust and support, and for our honest and fruitful discussions these last few months.

“On a more personal note, I'm very happy to be working with Ayao again, as he's been a part of my debut when I first stepped into a Formula 1 car during my Lotus Junior days more than ten years ago.

“MoneyGram Haas F1 Team has exciting plans and clear targets for the future, and I'm very much looking forward to working with everyone in Kannapolis, Banbury and Maranello, and being part of this great project.”

Managed by Toto Wolff, Ocon was linked with a move to Mercedes and subsequently Haas.

His signing at Haas will see him partner F1 rookie Oliver Bearman next season.

It also adds another piece to the driver market puzzle, with single seats now remaining at Mercedes, Alpine, Williams, RB, and Sauber.

Carlos Sainz remains the highest-profile driver on the market, with odds seemingly shortening that he'll return to Enstone.

Alpine is poised to swap to Mercedes power for 2026, a move thought to be a precursor to Renault divesting the operation.

The Mercedes power unit deal is thought critical to secure Sainz's services.

Jack Doohan is also in contention for the Alpine seat, with Mick Schumacher also a viable option.

Alternatively, Sauber is a possibility for Sainz, the Swiss operation this week announced significant management changes.

The third possibility is a deal with Mercedes as Kimi Antonelli continues his development in Formula 2.

Valtteri Bottas remains favourite for Williams with Liam Lawson or Isack Hadjar in play for RB should Daniel Ricciardo move on.

A combative driver, Ocon is a one-time grand prix winner, having emerged victorious in Hungary in 2021.