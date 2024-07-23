Audi announced in mid-2022 that it would be joining Formula 1 from 2026, when new engine regulations will be introduced, and formed a strategic alliance with Sauber.

That process was accelerated earlier this year when Audi took full control of Sauber Motorsport.

Seidl joined the project for 2023 after extricating himself from his position as McLaren's Team Principal, and he became CEO of Sauber, before also taking on the role of CEO of Audi's F1 project in 2024.

But Audi announced on Tuesday that Seidl, along with Chairman of the Board of Directors Oliver Hoffmann – who played a key role in initially giving the green light to Audi's project – will be leaving the organization.

Audi CEO Gernot Dollner will take on the position at Sauber vacated by Hoffmann.

Binotto, who will report to Hoffmann, will take on the position of Chief Operating and Chief Technical Officer of Sauber Motorsport, effective August 1.

Audi outlined that Binotto will have ‘responsibility and accountability for the operative management and sporting success of the racing team.'

The decision to restructure the management set-up was taken to ‘ensure the autonomy and independence of the Audi F1 project.'

Binotto worked at Ferrari from 1995 through 2022, rising through the ranks, and was appointed as its Team Principal ahead of the 2019 season.

He left the company at the end of 2022 after Ferrari's failure to win that year's championship, with then Sauber boss Frederic Vasseur taking his position.

“Our aim is to bring the entire Formula 1 project up to F1 speed by means of clear management structures, defined responsibilities, reduced interfaces, and efficient decision-making processes,” Dollner said.

“For this purpose, the team must be able to act independently and quickly.”

Dollner extended thanks to Seidl and Hoffmann “for their important work in establishing our entry into Formula 1 and their commitment in preparing it.”

Sauber has endured a fraught 2024 season amid off-track personnel changes and a lack of on-track performance.

The Stake-branded C44 has regularly been the slowest package and the team is at the foot of the constructors' championship without a point.

Seidl was key in recruiting current Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg on a multi-year deal from 2025 but the team remains without a second driver.