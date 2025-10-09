Tomsett set a 2:30.8624s in damp conditions, pipping fellow Ford driver Reuben Goodall by 0.2718s out of the Tickford Autosport stable.

Cameron McLeod completed an all-Ford top three, 0.3058s adrift of the fastest time.

Practice 1 was a relatively sedate affair with wet conditions throughout and the occasional shower on parts of the circuit.

Zach Bates was the best of the Holden ZB Commodore entries in fourth for Eggleston Motorsport, setting a 2:31.6292s.

Three of the four Eggleston entries elected to sit out most of practice. Jordyn Sinni did not set a competitive lap time.

The top 10 was rounded out by Jarrod Hughes, Matt Hillyer, Ayrton Hodson, Jobe Stewart, Cody Burcher, and Brad Vaughan.

Three of the four Tickford Autosport entries were outside the top 10, with Lochie Dalton in 11th, series leader Rylan Gray in 15th, and Nash Morris in 16th.

There were no major dramas in the 40-minute session, save for Cody Gillis who suffered a suspected power steering issue.

Practice 2 for the Super2 Series at the Bathurst 1000 is scheduled for 2:40pm AEDT.

Results: Repco Bathurst 1000 Dunlop Super2 Series, Practice 1