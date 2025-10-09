Tomsett set a 2:30.8624s in damp conditions, pipping fellow Ford driver Reuben Goodall by 0.2718s out of the Tickford Autosport stable.
Cameron McLeod completed an all-Ford top three, 0.3058s adrift of the fastest time.
Practice 1 was a relatively sedate affair with wet conditions throughout and the occasional shower on parts of the circuit.
Zach Bates was the best of the Holden ZB Commodore entries in fourth for Eggleston Motorsport, setting a 2:31.6292s.
Three of the four Eggleston entries elected to sit out most of practice. Jordyn Sinni did not set a competitive lap time.
The top 10 was rounded out by Jarrod Hughes, Matt Hillyer, Ayrton Hodson, Jobe Stewart, Cody Burcher, and Brad Vaughan.
Three of the four Tickford Autosport entries were outside the top 10, with Lochie Dalton in 11th, series leader Rylan Gray in 15th, and Nash Morris in 16th.
There were no major dramas in the 40-minute session, save for Cody Gillis who suffered a suspected power steering issue.
Practice 2 for the Super2 Series at the Bathurst 1000 is scheduled for 2:40pm AEDT.
Results: Repco Bathurst 1000 Dunlop Super2 Series, Practice 1
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Car
|Lap
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|17
|Ryan Tomsett
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:30.8624
|2
|5
|Reuben Goodall
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:31.1342
|0.2718
|0.2718
|3
|92
|Cameron McLeod
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:31.1682
|0.3058
|0.0340
|4
|1
|Zach Bates
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2:31.6292
|0.7668
|0.4610
|5
|118
|Jarrod Hughes
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2:32.2968
|1.4344
|0.6676
|6
|25
|Matt Hillyer
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2:32.4175
|1.5551
|0.1207
|7
|28
|Ayrton Hodson
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:32.4346
|1.5722
|0.0171
|8
|99
|Jobe Stewart
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2:32.7740
|1.9116
|0.3394
|9
|36
|Cody Burcher
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2:33.0670
|2.2046
|0.2930
|10
|80
|Brad Vaughan
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2:33.1683
|2.3059
|0.1013
|11
|6
|Lochie Dalton
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:34.8136
|3.9512
|1.6453
|12
|33
|Bailey Sweeny
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:36.9810
|6.1186
|2.1674
|13
|11
|Jackson Walls
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2:37.1644
|6.3020
|0.1834
|14
|2
|Campbell Logan
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2:37.3008
|6.4384
|0.1364
|15
|55
|Rylan Gray
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:38.4749
|7.6125
|1.1741
|16
|222
|Nash Morris
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:39.1263
|8.2639
|0.6514
|17
|35
|Ben Gomersall
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2:39.3554
|8.4930
|0.2291
|18
|9
|Cody Gillis
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2:41.5767
|10.7143
|2.2213
|19
|53
|Max Geoghegan
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2:42.1023
|11.2399
|0.5256
|20
|88
|Bradi Owen
|Holden Commodore ZB
|2:42.4095
|11.5471
|0.3072
|21
|19
|Jonathon Webb
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:44.9194
|14.0570
|2.5099
|22
|54
|Jordyn Sinni
|Holden Commodore ZB
|31:11.0036
|28:40.1412
|28:26.0842
