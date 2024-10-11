The heaviest hit was the Cameron Hill/Cameron Crick car, which went into the wall at the 37-minute mark while Crick was behind the wheel.

The Dabble Camaro made heavy contact with the concrete wall on the left side of the circuit on the entry to Forrest’s Elbow.

“He’s OK, obviously pretty gutting for him,” said the car’s primary driver Hill.

Featured Videos

“He wouldn’t have wanted to do that today but it’s still Friday, we’ve got a really fast car, the boys will fix her up and we’ll try and get back out there for quali this afternoon.”

The cause of the accident was initially unclear. Vision suggested Crick may have touched the wall with the right-front on the exit of The Dipper.

“Normally if you go in there you’ve either got the inside wall or you’ve got the downshift wrong,” added Hill.

“He was trucking along pretty well up until then. He’ll learn from this and we’ll bounce back.”

Things then got worse for MSR with five minutes of the session remaining when co-driver Dylan O’Keeffe backed the #10 Camaro into the wall at Griffins Bend.

That, combined with Cooper Murray rolling to a stop on Mountain Straight with a fuel issue, prompted another red flag which brought the session to an early close.

CONCRETE MUNCHING 💥 Cam Crick finds the wall through The Esses in P3! Follow all the action of the @RepcoAustralia Bathurst 1000 on our Live Feed here 👉 https://t.co/qyu6AAgclo#RepcoSC #Supercars #Bathurst1000 pic.twitter.com/UsJ2IE0u58 — Supercars (@supercars) October 10, 2024

MORE DRAMA FOR MSR 😬 Dylan O’Keeffe finds the wall at Griffins Bend to cause the 3rd red flag of a now declared P3! Follow all the action of the @RepcoAustralia Bathurst 1000 on our Live Feed here 👉 https://t.co/qyu6AAgclo#RepcoSC #Supercars #Bathurst1000 pic.twitter.com/IeiJBQsmts — Supercars (@supercars) October 11, 2024

Broc Feeney timed his run perfectly in between those red flags, topping the times with a 2m06.784s.

That left him six-hundredths ahead of the Castrol Mustang of Thomas Randle/Tyler Everingham, which only took part in half of the session.

That was due to a water pump failure while co-driver Tyler Everingham was on an out-lap.

That car was fitted with its updated Ford engine last night.

“It looks like the water pump has failed at the front of the motor,” Everingham explained. “It obviously drives the alternator and the power steering pump. So lucky it was on the out-lap because if I was on a flyer it wouldn’t have been fun, losing power steering.”

The Tickford Mustang led a quartet of Fords with James Courtney/Jack Perkins third, Richie Stanaway/Dale Wood fourth and Chaz Mostert/Lee Holdsworth fifth.

The next-best Camaro was the Jack Le Brocq/Jayden Ojeda car in sixth, with Will Davison/Kai Allen seventh and the Percat/O’Keeffe entry eighth.

The #87 Triple Eight car was back in action after its Thursday evening crash, Will Brown and Scott Pye ninth fastest despite Brown clipping the wall during his green tyre run.

On-track action continues with Practice 4 at 1:20pm AEDT.