The latest livery is the fourth from Grove Racing in 2024 after one-off schemes in Taupo, Darwin, and Sandown.

This year’s Bathurst 1000 livery is being dubbed an evolution on its copper rocket scheme from 2023.

Matt Payne and Richie Stanaway will lead the charge for Grove Racing at Mount Panorama with Garth Tander and Dale Wood as their respective co-drivers.

Grove Racing hasn’t won the Bathurst 1000 yet. With Erebus Motorsport, Penrite won the 2017 edition of the Great Race.

There are, however, some good omens. The team brings last year’s race winner Stanaway and the team has four-time race-winning engineer Alistair McVean in its ranks.

Tander is the most successful of the drivers with five Bathurst 1000 wins and the 2007 Supercars drivers’ championship to his name.

Grove Racing team principal David Cauchi and technical director Grand McPherson were both part of multiple Great Race triumphs during their stints at Triple Eight.

The gold Grove Racing Mustangs will make their first on-track appearance on Thursday at 1:20pm AEDT for Practice 1.