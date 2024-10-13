McLaughlin took to social media to reveal Lucy’s birth on the same day on-track action began at the Bathurst 1000.
Lucy was born on October 10 at 6:12pm (local time).
“Lucy Violet McLaughlin came into our lives on 10/10/24 at 6:12pm,” McLaughlin wrote.
“You are so much more than we could’ve ever dreamed of, we love you so much.
“The Princess of the #thirsty3s..”
It caps off an extraordinary year for McLaughlin, who won three IndyCar races this year and finished third in the points.
McLaughlin is the second high-profile driver to become a father this year after Chaz Mostert and fiancé Riarne Marwood welcomed a baby daughter.
