The benefits of artificial intelligence are well known but in certain parts still has a way to go, namely AI-generated video.

See the Seven Network’s mobile-only promotion for the Great Race as an example.

The 15-second piece is something of a fever dream. It begins with an image of a dirt road before cutting to a sheep.

Then it switches to a shot looking over a farmer’s shoulder at an unidentifiable car emerging from the dirt.

There’s a brief glimpse of a Red Bull Ampol Racing Chevrolet Camaro, which seemingly disintegrates as it ploughs through the desert sending sand airborne.

Perhaps the most bizarre bit comes next — a traffic jam of AI-generated cars with the 7plus logo atop the bonnet.

A giant Penrite Racing Ford Mustang leads two long lines of cars before stretching and melting into the bottom of the frame.