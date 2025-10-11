Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia

In his first race victory of the year, Dale Wood in the #992 Earl Bamber Motorsport entry, held off the #2 TekworkX Motorsport Porsche of David Russell to win Race 2 of Round 6.

Wood started on the second row and was able to grab second behind TekworkX’s Marcus Amand who was almost a second ahead by Griffin Bend.

Back in the pack there was action out of Hell Corner. Caleb Sumich ran up over the rear of Lockie Bloxsom and cannoned off into Sam Shahin who had more drama when he clouted the wall at Reid Park.

The safety car lasted two laps before Amand resumed the lead which he held until the recently crowned French Porsche Carrera Cup champion slid into the Reid Park wall on the penultimate lap.

That put Wood in front of Russell for the duration. Dylan O’Keeffe (#88 Garth Walden Racing) finished third and reduced the series Pro standings significantly. Then came Marco Giltrap, Hamish Fitzsimmons, Bayley Hall, Clay Osborne, Glen Wood and Oscar Targett.

Series leader Harri Jones finished 10th. He was second in Race 1 before a post-race penalty relegated him to 11th. His points lead has been reduced to just 16.

In the Pro-Am class Matt Belford was the winner over Grove Racing principal Stephen Grove. Matt Slavin was third in front of Rodney Jane and Marc Cini.

The final race of the round will be at 9:35am AEDT on Sunday.

Toyota GAZOO Racing Australia GR Cup

The second race of Round 3 went the full distance of eight laps after the first was red flagged due to a multi car accident after the start.

Lincoln Taylor started off pole but lost out to Cooper Barnes and Zane Rinaldi in the charge to Griffin Bend. Taylor passed Rinaldi in the Chase and the lead changed as they completed the first lap. But Taylor had a moment at Turn 1 which gave Barnes the run up Mountain Straight and the lead again.

Taylor went back to the front at the Chase and then held Barnes out to the end. The two had almost two seconds advantage in the end. However for much of the race there was a battle pack immediately behind.

Jack Westbury held down fourth until the Chase on Lap 7. Briefly off the road he tagged Rinaldi who was sent rear first into the wall on exit.

It allowed Lachlan Gibbons to take third ahead of Oliver Wickham, Josh Anderson, Tyler Cheney, Westbury, guest driver Steve Owen, Jett Murray and Kade Davey. Rinaldi recovered for 12th behind Jordan Freestone.

The third race is set for 9:00am on Sunday.

Tyrepower V8 SuperUtes

In his Isuzu D-MAX, Adam Marjoram came to the fore in the hectic third race. The current title holder was third before second placed Cody Brewcznski (Toyota Hilux) overtook leader David Sieders (Mazda BT-50). Slight contact between the two, allowed Marjoram to pass both.

The safety car was out at the end of the first lap. Luke Webber (BT-50) had contact with Armin Sharda that put the latter’s BT-50 into the wall in Cutting. Up the road, Scotty Taylor’s Ford Ranger was stopped against the wall at the Grate.

Fourth place went to Jayden Wanzek (Mitsubishi Triton) closely followed by Rossi Johnson (Holden Colorado), Craig Woods (Hilux), Adrian Cottrell (Colorado), Jimmy Vernon (Triton) and the Isuzus driven by Holly Espray and Aaron Borg. Miraculously the Dave Casey Triton was repaired and finished 15th.

Race 2 was taken out by Wanzek who won ahead of Marjoram and Cottrell. While the track remained green after a three-vehicle clash at the reverse top 10 (from race one) start, Wanzek diced with Holly Espray (D-MAX).

Wanzek kept the lead he gained on Lap 2 for the duration and was able to pull a small margin as nine battled for second. The Casey Triton rollover brought out the safety car and a subsequent one-lap dash to the flag.

Just behind the major placegetters, Vernon was fourth in front of Race 1 winner Sieders, Brewczynski, Johnson, Woods and Espray. Borg was a contender within this group until ousted with an input shaft breakage.

Race 4 is scheduled for 7:55am on Sunday.

Duggan Family Hotels Touring Car Masters

New Zealand’s Angus Fogg capped off his TCM weekend with victory in third and final points score race. He won ahead of fellow Ford Mustang pilot Steve Johnson as Adam Garwood (Ford Capri Perana) chased them across the line ahead of Chev Camaro teammates Scott Cameron and Joel Heinrich.

Fogg grabbed the lead from the outset and led from Garwood until relegated to third by Johnson on Lap 2. Johnson negated the gap to Fogg to take the lead the next time around. Fogg hit back with a pass at Murrays Corner before the final lap.

Sixth place went to Danny Buzadzic (Holden Torana A9X) ahead of the second best of the New Zealand visitors, Rob Lewis (Camaro) and the Toranas driven by Andrew Fisher and Ryan Hansford. The latter was third early before a miscue sent him down the Murrays Corner escape road.

Garnett Patterson was sixth when the Holden Commodore’s electrics shutdown, and Cameron Tilley was on the improve until the Valiant Pacer developed an oil leak. Mike Wallace (Monza) was third of the Kiwis and tenth, just in front of Jamie Tilley (Ford Falcon XY GT).

The final round will be at the Penrite Oil Sandown 500 in November 14-16.