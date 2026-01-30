As teased by Speedcafe, Mapelli will join Tony D’Alberto, Grant Denyer, and car owner-driver Adrian Deitz.

Mapelli has been a staple of Lamborghini’s factory driver line-up and was influential in the development of the popular Huracan and new Temerario.

He will replace Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe champion Brendon Leitch, who has moved across to the Tigani Motorsport in a Mercedes-AMG.

This year, Wall Racing will move out of the Silver class and into the Bronze division – bringing its fan favourite, red and white art car to Mount Panorama.

Mapelli will rack up his fourth Bathurst 12 Hour start this year. He debuted in 2015 with Audi team Phoenix Racing, where he finished second.

He returned in 2016 with Audi’s Jamec Pem Racing before joining Lamborghini’s factory driver roster in 2017.

However, he had to wait until 2020 for his third Bathurst 12 Hour start with FFF Racing, the first in a Huracan.

“Well, first of all, I’m very grateful to Adrian and Wall Racing for their trust to bring me back in The Mountain,” said Mapelli.

“I’m really happy to be part of the team, and I’ll do my best to support them with my experience with the car.

“Australia and Bathurst in particular brings me back wonderful memories and I’m sure we’ll fight again together for the trophy.”

Mapelli is one of Lamborghini’s most successful drivers, having won all three major GT World Challenge Europe titles.

Team boss David Wall hailed the arrival of the Italian.

“We’re excited to have Marco join the team,” said Wall.

“His experience in the Lamborghini Huracan platform is going to be very beneficial as we continue to learn and develop the car for competition here in Australia.

“He knows the car, he knows Bathurst and he’s going to be a great addition to work with Adrian, Tony and Grant throughout the event.

“It’s a big weekend and the class we’re in this year is hugely competitive but we feel like all the pieces are in place for a really strong weekend, but just as importantly an enjoyable one for the crew and drivers.

“Marco will fit right into our environment and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

The Bathurst 12 Hour takes place on February 13-15 at Mount Panorama.