Event organisers announced a provisional entry list in December featuring 36 cars, but at least one of those cars from the initial announcement has dropped out.

Craft-Bamboo Racing flagged plans to field a Mercedes-AMG GT3 pair in the race, but has entered just one car.

Just seven GT3 line-ups remain unannounced – three from Melbourne Performance Centre, two Volante Rosso Motorsport, one from Herberth Motorsport, and one from Wall Racing.

It’s expected that Wall Racing will have a relatively unchanged line-up led by Tony D’Alberto, Adrian Deitz, and Grant Denyer.

A factory Lamborghini driver is expected to join Wall Racing to have another tilt at the Silver class.

Speedcafe understands Marco Mapelli is the lead candidate to replace Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe champion Brendon Leitch in the line-up.

Leitch will join Tigani Motorsport alongside Scott Andrews, Sergio Pires, and Marcel Zalloua in a Mercedes-AMG GT3.

The final entry list is expected to be released next week ahead of the February 13-15 event.

2026 Bathurst 12 Hour entry list (as of January 28)