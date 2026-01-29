Event organisers announced a provisional entry list in December featuring 36 cars, but at least one of those cars from the initial announcement has dropped out.
Craft-Bamboo Racing flagged plans to field a Mercedes-AMG GT3 pair in the race, but has entered just one car.
Just seven GT3 line-ups remain unannounced – three from Melbourne Performance Centre, two Volante Rosso Motorsport, one from Herberth Motorsport, and one from Wall Racing.
It’s expected that Wall Racing will have a relatively unchanged line-up led by Tony D’Alberto, Adrian Deitz, and Grant Denyer.
A factory Lamborghini driver is expected to join Wall Racing to have another tilt at the Silver class.
Speedcafe understands Marco Mapelli is the lead candidate to replace Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe champion Brendon Leitch in the line-up.
Leitch will join Tigani Motorsport alongside Scott Andrews, Sergio Pires, and Marcel Zalloua in a Mercedes-AMG GT3.
The final entry list is expected to be released next week ahead of the February 13-15 event.
2026 Bathurst 12 Hour entry list (as of January 28)
|Team
|Car
|Driver 1
|Driver 2
|Driver 3
|Driver 4
|Volante Rosso Motorsport
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|Team NZ
|Aston Martin Vantage GT4
|Chris van der Drift
|Romain Leroux
|Graeme Dowsett
|Q / Team MPC
|Audi R8 LMS EVO II
|Tony Quinn
|Klark Quinn
|Ryder Quinn
|Kent Quinn
|Hallmarc / Team MPC
|Audi R8 LMS EVO II
|Team MPC
|Audi R8 LMS EVO II
|Team MPC
|Audi R8 LMS EVO II
|Team KRC
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|Max Hesse
|Maxime Oosten
|Ruan Cunfan
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|Kelvin van der Linde
|Jordan Pepper
|Charles Veerts
|Team WRT
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|Augusto Farfus
|Valentino Rossi
|Raffaele Marciello
|Johor Motorsports Racing JMR
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|Earl Bamber
|Nicky Catsburg
|Alexander Sims
|Johor Motorsports Racing JMR
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|HH Prince Jefri Ibrahim
|HH Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim
|Ben Green
|Jordan Love
|Arise Racing GT
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|Jaxon Evans
|Davide Rigon
|Daniel Serra
|Arise Racing GT
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|Ryan Wood
|Christoper Froggatt
|Jonathan Hui
|Lorenzo Patrese
|HRT Ford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT3
|Broc Feeney
|Dennis Olsen
|Christopher Mies
|111 Racing
|IRC GT
|KTM Vantage Racing
|KTM X-BOW GT2
|Wall Racing
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO
|Adrian Deitz
|Tony D’Alberto
|Grant Denyer
|TBA
|Optimum Motorsport
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|Ben Barnicoat
|Garnet Patterson
|Marvin Kirchhfer
|Volante Rosso Motorsport
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|Method Motorsport
|McLaren Artura GT4
|75 Express
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Jule Gounon
|Kenny Habul
|Luca Stolz
|Supabarn Supermarkets / Tigani Motorsport
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Zach Bates
|James Koundouris
|Theo Koundouris
|David Russell
|Geyer Valmont Racing / Tigani Motorsport
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Brendon Leitch
|Scott Andrews
|Sergio Pires
|Marcel Zalloua
|Mercedes-AMG Team Tigani Motorsport
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Phillip Ellis
|Jayden Ojeda
|Fabian Schiller
|Grove Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Will Davison
|Kai Allen
|Brenton Grove
|Heart of Racing by SPS
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Ian James
|Roman De Angelis
|Eduardo Barrichello
|Mercedes-AMG Team Craft Bamboo Racing
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Ralf Aron
|Lucas Auer
|Maximillian Gotz
|Mercedes-AMG Team GMR
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Maro Engel
|Mikael Grenier
|Maxime Martin
|RAM Motorsport / GWR Australia
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Brett Hobson
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|Mike Sheargold
|Garth Walden
|Scott Taylor Motorsport
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Chaz Mostert
|Cam Waters
|Thomas Randle
|EBM
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|Klaus Bachler
|Laurin Heinrich
|Ricardo Feller
|Herberth Motorsport
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|High Class Racing
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|Anders Fjordbach
|Kerong Li
|Bob Yuan
|Leo Ye
|Absolute Racing
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|Matt Campbell
|Alessio Picariello
|Bastian Buus
|TSUNAMI RT
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|Daniel Gaunt
|Alex Fontana
|Johannes Zelger
|Fabio Babini
