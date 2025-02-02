The 50-year-old admitted a simple driver error was behind the drama that has taken the #222 Scott Taylor Motorsport Mercedes out of the Bathurst 12 Hour.

Sharing the entry with Tickford Racing duo Thomas Randle and Cam Waters, Lowndes was running sixth when it all went wrong 90 minutes in.

Television cameras captured Lowndes pulling the #222 Mercedes off the circuit at the exit of The Chase, parking up and walking away with damage apparent.

The cause was a clout of the concrete on the entry to The Dipper, which Lowndes admits was entirely his own doing.

“Driver error, which is probably a rarity,” said Lowndes of the incident, which occurred shortly after a Safety Car restart and amid a bruising start to the GT endurance event.

“I went over Skyline and I was chasing the Lamborghini and of course with all the Bronze [ranked drivers] and other people going out there, there was a bit of carnage.

“As I went through the left, about the tip right into the Dipper, I just clipped that right wall and it spat me across.

“I thought I’d saved it and it just hit the left rear and that’s what’s more damaged.

“I was trying to limp it home but I think it’s pulled the driveshaft out of that left side and it’s lost drive. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get it back to even repair it.”

Heartbreak for the STM #222 Merceds-AMG with suspected rear suspension failure 💔#B12Hr pic.twitter.com/mhLW4cftLq — Bathurst 12 Hour (@Bathurst12hour) February 1, 2025

Lowndes said he was “gutted” for the team, which raises awareness and funds for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.

Waters had qualified the entry in ninth place while Randle started the race.

“I’m just gutted for these guys. Everyone has put in 1000 percent effort this week and for Scotty to do what he’s done, to have Prostate Cancer Australia again…

“I’m actually gutted for Cam, he didn’t get the chance to drive. At least Thomas had a good first stint,” said Lowndes

“I haven’t done this for a long time and I just feel for the team because I know how much effort they’ve done.

“It was my mistake. This place can bite, it’s pretty cruel at times and we faced it today.”

Although the car was returned to the paddock on a flatbed truck, the team has confirmed to Speedcafe that it is out of the race.