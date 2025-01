The Bathurst 12 Hour is split into classes with Class A fought amongst the Pro, Pro-Am, Silver, and Bronze Cup competitors in FIA GT3 homologated vehicles.

Class B is for Porche Carrera Cup cars while Class C is exclusively for FIA GT4 homologated vehicles.

Class I is designated Invitational Cup for cars that to not meet the aforementioned class structure. Cars such as the IRC GT and GT2 vehicles fit into this category.

2025 Bathurst 12 Hour entry list (as of January 13)