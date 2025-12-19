Campbell will once again join Alessio Picariello in the Porsche 911 GT3 R, while Bastian Buus replaces Ayhancan Guven in the Pro squad.

Based out of Shanghai, the Chinese team is searching for its first Bathurst 12 Hour win.

On its 2020 debut, the team came up short of the podium with fourth in the hands of Campbell, Mathieu Jaminet, and Patric Pilet. In 2025, Campbell, Picariello, and Guven finished sixth.

Campbell, who has two Bathurst 12 Hour wins to his name, hopes he can break the team’s duck on its third visit.

“This will be my third time competing at Bathurst 12 Hour with Absolute Racing,” said Campbell.

“I’m looking forward to seeing lots of familiar faces and I think we’ve got a strong line-up with Bastian and Alessio.

“As an Australian it’s one of the highlights of the season, so we’re aiming to have a strong weekend and battle for a podium finish.”

Absolute Racing team principal Fabien Fior said the team has a line-up capable of winning.

“We are delighted to be returning to the Bathurst 12 Hour, and to do so in Porsche colours makes it even more special,” said Fior.

“We have fond memories of this event, having secured pole position and led the race in 2020, and leading it again in 2025.

“This time, we will be aiming to convert that pace into the podium finish that has so far eluded us, while enjoying the incredible support of the local fans.

“We can count on three excellent drivers – Matt and Alessio form a strong and familiar core within the Absolute Racing line-up, while Bastian will be a valuable addition.

“I believe we have everything in place to make it happen.”

The 2026 Bathurst 12 Hour takes place on February 13-15.