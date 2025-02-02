Grove was running eighth outright during the third hour when a late overtaking attempt from fellow Mercedes driver Kenny Habul at Skyline sent him on a wild ride.

Side-on contact between the cars as Grove turned to the apex pitched the black machine hard left, making heavy three-quarter front-on contact with the concrete wall.

That sent the car airborne, spinning around before again clunking the wall and eventually ending up facing in the correct direction.

An onboard camera captured Grove sounding winded and distressed in the moments after the incident. He then climbed out of the car and gingerly walked away.

He was taken to the trackside medical centre before being transferred to Orange Hospital by road for further assessments.

Officials later ruled it a racing incident.

Grove was sharing the car, which had been the subject of a complete rebuild ahead of the weekend, with son Brenton and factory Mercedes-AMG driver Fabian Schiller.

It marked the elder Grove’s second big Bathurst 12 Hour crash in three years, having come to grief at McPhillamy Park during the third hour in 2023.

The team missed last year’s event amid its switch from Porsche to Mercedes-AMG.