The Grove Mercedes-AMG made heavy contact with the left-side wall at Skyline following a clash with Kenny Habul’s 75 Express entry.

Grove was seen standing beside his car after the incident, clearly in discomfort.

He was later transferred from the circuit’s medical centre to Orange Hospital by road.

An update from the team informs that further tests are required to fully understand his injuries.

“Initial tests have revealed damage to his back, however until subsequent tests and consultation with Westmead Hospital in Sydney has taken place we’re unsure of the full extent of his injury,” read a statement.

“We want to thank all of our fans and loyal supporters for the outpouring of love the team has received. Steve is in good spirits and looks forward to getting back to the track again.”

Grove has suffered a number of heavy accidents aboard GT cars in recent years, including in the 2022 and ’23 Bathurst 12 Hour races.