On Friday, Graeme Dowsett collided with the concrete wall at Sulman Park in the final minutes of Practice 4.

That was as a result of contact with the Herberth Motorsport Porsche 911 driven by Alfred Renauer at the time.

The right rear of the Aston Martin suffered significant damage, and after being evaluated on Friday night the New Zealand team has elected to withdraw the car.

BIIIIG damage to the No. 7 Aston Martin 💥#B12Hr pic.twitter.com/n1Y7mJziVR — Bathurst 12 Hour (@Bathurst12hour) February 13, 2026

Speedcafe understands attempts were made to rent a replacement car, though it is unclear whether that has come to fruition at the time of publication.

“Following an on-track incident during practice, our Aston Martin GT4 has unfortunately sustained damage that prevents us from continuing in the race,” the team wrote on social media.

“While this is not the outcome we hoped for, we are grateful that our driver is safe and incredibly proud of the team’s hard work and professionalism throughout the event.

“Multi-class racing brings intense and complex moments on track, and we respect every competitor who shares the circuit.

“We may be out of the race, but our spirit remains strong. We’ll regroup, rebuild, and come back stronger.

“Thank you to the fans, teams and drivers for the support and messages.”

Practice 5 at the Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour gets underway at 8:05am AEDT on Saturday.