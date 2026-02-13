Approaching Sulman Park, Alfred Renauer stuck his Herbert Motorsport Porsche 911 up the inside of the Graeme Dowsett-driven Team NZ Aston Martin Vantage.
With its nose slightly ahead, the Porsche swiped the Aston Martin. Contact sent the GT4 into a slide and rearward into the wall.
That brought out the red flag with just over five minutes to go, and the session did not resume.
Earlier in the session, Renauer’s co-driver Ralf Bohn spun at The Chase.
There were also problems for the #42 Method Motorsport McLaren 570S, suffering from overheating issues. The team tried to leave the pit lane just as the red flag flew.
BIIIIG damage to the No. 7 Aston Martin 💥#B12Hr pic.twitter.com/n1Y7mJziVR
— Bathurst 12 Hour (@Bathurst12hour) February 13, 2026
The session was topped by Kenny Habul in his #75 Mercedes-AMG, a whopping six tenths faster than local Brad Schumacher in the #55 Audi R8 thanks to new tyres and a low fuel run.
Habul’s lap, a 2:04.9062s, could be the quickest lap ever cut by the expat Australian.
“It might be. I’ve felt a lot of pressure from my teammates, who are telling me that I have to do a [two-minute] four [second lap] around here or I’m not a man,” said Habul.
“I’m not much for quali laps, but they put the new tyres on and had low fuel and said have a go.
“To be honest, it was fun. It was actually easier to drive it faster with low fuel and new tyres than what I’m used to.
“It wasn’t very stressful. I could have done a [two-minute] three, to be honest, looking at the data and the sector times. Not something I want to do again, but I did what I was told.”
Behind Schumacher, team owner-driver Garth Walder was a meagre 0.0006s adrift in the #45 GWR Australia/RAM Motorsport Mercedes-AMG.
Cunfan Ruan was the best of the international contingent, putting the #89 Team KRC BMW M4 fourth overall. Johannes Zelger put the #79 Tsunami RT Porsche 911 fifth fastest.
Practice 5 at the Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour gets underway on Saturday at 8:05am AEDT.
Results: Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour Practice 4 (Bronze)
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Car
|Laps
|Lap
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|75
|Kenny Habul
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|9
|2:04.9062
|2
|55
|Brad Schumacher
|Audi RB LMS GT3 Evo
|13
|2:05.5099
|0.6037
|0.6037
|3
|45
|Garth Walden
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|13
|2:05.5105
|0.6043
|0.0006
|4
|89
|Cunfan Ruan
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|14
|2:06.0486
|1.1424
|0.5381
|5
|79
|Johannes Zelger
|Porsche 911 GT3R
|12
|2:06.5692
|1.663
|0.5206
|6
|193
|Jonathan Hui
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|12
|2:06.6823
|1.7761
|0.1131
|7
|21
|Alfred Renauer
|Porsche 911 GT3R
|14
|2:06.7380
|1.8318
|0.0557
|8
|27
|Ian James
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|13
|2:07.7800
|2.8738
|1.042
|9
|111
|Daniel Stutterd
|IRC GT
|13
|2:07.9360
|3.0298
|0.156
|10
|93
|Adrian Deitz
|Lamborghini Huracan
|13
|2:08.1577
|3.2515
|0.2217
|11
|44
|Sergio Pires
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|13
|2:08.3540
|3.4478
|0.1963
|12
|268
|Mark Rosser
|Audi RB LMS GT3 Evo
|14
|2:08.8754
|3.9692
|0.5214
|13
|47
|Theo Koundouris
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|13
|2:09.0914
|4.1852
|0.216
|14
|99
|Prince Abu Bakar
|Chevrolet Z06 GT3.R
|13
|2:09.3553
|4.4491
|0.2639
|15
|86
|Kerong Li
|Porsche 911 GT3R
|14
|2:10.4049
|5.4987
|1.0496
|16
|9
|Marc Cini
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo
|13
|2:10.8942
|5.988
|0.4893
|17
|50
|Trent Harrison
|KTM X-BOW GT2
|12
|2:11.7000
|6.7938
|0.8058
|18
|101
|Tony Quinn
|Audi RB LMS GT3 Evo
|12
|2:14.1207
|9.2145
|2.4207
|19
|14
|Damien Hamilton
|Aston Martin Vantage
|13
|2:15.4148
|10.5086
|1.2941
|20
|7
|Graeme Dowsett
|Aston Martin Vantage
|12
|2:22.3451
|17.4389
|6.9303
|21
|42
|Adrian Kunzle
|McLaren Artura GT4
|6
|2:28.7825
|23.8763
|6.4374
Discussion about this post