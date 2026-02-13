Approaching Sulman Park, Alfred Renauer stuck his Herbert Motorsport Porsche 911 up the inside of the Graeme Dowsett-driven Team NZ Aston Martin Vantage.

With its nose slightly ahead, the Porsche swiped the Aston Martin. Contact sent the GT4 into a slide and rearward into the wall.

That brought out the red flag with just over five minutes to go, and the session did not resume.

Earlier in the session, Renauer’s co-driver Ralf Bohn spun at The Chase.

There were also problems for the #42 Method Motorsport McLaren 570S, suffering from overheating issues. The team tried to leave the pit lane just as the red flag flew.

BIIIIG damage to the No. 7 Aston Martin 💥#B12Hr pic.twitter.com/n1Y7mJziVR — Bathurst 12 Hour (@Bathurst12hour) February 13, 2026

The session was topped by Kenny Habul in his #75 Mercedes-AMG, a whopping six tenths faster than local Brad Schumacher in the #55 Audi R8 thanks to new tyres and a low fuel run.

Habul’s lap, a 2:04.9062s, could be the quickest lap ever cut by the expat Australian.

“It might be. I’ve felt a lot of pressure from my teammates, who are telling me that I have to do a [two-minute] four [second lap] around here or I’m not a man,” said Habul.

“I’m not much for quali laps, but they put the new tyres on and had low fuel and said have a go.

“To be honest, it was fun. It was actually easier to drive it faster with low fuel and new tyres than what I’m used to.

“It wasn’t very stressful. I could have done a [two-minute] three, to be honest, looking at the data and the sector times. Not something I want to do again, but I did what I was told.”

Behind Schumacher, team owner-driver Garth Walder was a meagre 0.0006s adrift in the #45 GWR Australia/RAM Motorsport Mercedes-AMG.

Cunfan Ruan was the best of the international contingent, putting the #89 Team KRC BMW M4 fourth overall. Johannes Zelger put the #79 Tsunami RT Porsche 911 fifth fastest.

Practice 5 at the Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour gets underway on Saturday at 8:05am AEDT.

Results: Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour Practice 4 (Bronze)