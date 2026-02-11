Porsche team Tsunami RT has confirmed New Zealand’s Dan Gaunt will not drive its 911 GT3 R at Mount Panorama.

Speedcafe understands Tsunami RT sought a replacement for Gaunt.

The team will compete as a three-driver line-up with Alex Fontana, Johannes Zelger, and Fabio Babini in the Bronze class.

“Daniel won’t be joining us due to personal commitments,” the team said on social media.

“Wishing him all the best, see you soon on track.”

Another change, although expected, is the confirmation of Volante Rosso Motorsport’s fourth driver for its McLaren 720S GT3.

Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer will join Supercars rookie Rylan Gray and Porsche Carrera Cup drivers Bayley Hall and Marcos Flack.

The Frenchman was recently added to McLaren’s junior driver roster, and this weekend’s Bathurst 12 Hour marks his first start with the brand.

“It’s my first time in Bathurst, and my first time in a McLaren GT3 car, so I’m very excited,” said Simmenauer.

“I’ve been watching the Bathurst races for many years, and it’s quite iconic. Even when I did my first laps on the simulator, I was like “oh shit – this track is different.”

“I think the Bathurst track is like a mix between the Nordschleife and Monaco. It is very fast, lots of risk and narrow in places that give it a feeling like a street circuit.

“I’m very excited to try the McLaren. It’s the only GT3 car with a carbon chassis and the engine is very good.

“McLaren is really trying to build something great in GT to fight with the big brands like Porsche and Audi, so it’s really exciting to be a part of it all.”

The Bathurst 12 Hour takes place on February 13-15. Sunday’s race is scheduled for a 5:45am AEDT start.