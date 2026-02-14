Bamber is driving in Australia’s international endurance race with Corvette Z06 team Johor Motorsports Racing.

His eponymous team, Earl Bamber Motorsport, is also competing with a single Porsche 911.

Bamber’s focus is strictly on the Corvette, however. The Porsche team, which runs independently of Bamber for the most part of the year, has effectively shunned him for the weekend.

“Obviously with the different stakeholders, we said that I’m sort of banned from the garage because there’s not much to really see or do or interfere in,” Bamber told Speedcafe.

“They run races all around the world without me, and this is no different. I’m sure they’re able and capable.

“They were quick in Suzuka, and they were quick in Indy, so they should be pretty quick here.

“I’m here as a driver, so I’m just going to race it,” he added.

“To be honest, I’ve been out of all the planning and stuff like that for quite some time, so I wouldn’t even have a clue what they’re doing down there.

“I don’t even know. Just for myself, just getting ready to go race.

It’s the first time Bamber has competed as an owner-driver at the Bathurst 12 Hour since 2020 – though, this year he is racing in different camps.

“I haven’t been here for a while. The last time I drove as well was in 2020, so it’s been quite a while,” Bamber said.

“I’m looking forward to it. Obviously it’s a special place and one of those places that all drivers want to come.”

Returning to the Bathurst 12 Hour as a driver has been on Bamber’s radar, but there hasn’t been the car to compete in until now.

As a factory General Motors driver, the Kiwi is limited to what he can drive.

Lately, that has been Cadillac equipment in the IMSA SportsCar Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship.

“Generally, I can only drive GM products with Cadillac and Corvette, so this is the first opportunity to come back down,” Bamber explained.

“I’m really excited to debut the C8 around here because I think it’s a fantastic car.

“We had a pretty good campaign in 2024 when I drove in IMSA as an endurance driver, so now to come down here for the first race is pretty exciting actually.”

To coincide with Earl Bamber Motorsport’s return to the Bathurst 12 Hour, the team has dressed its Porsche 911 in a livery harking back to its 2019 triumph.

It’s something of an homage to the late Colin Giltrap, who was an early supporter of Bamber’s career through the Giltrap Group.

That support has continued, with Giltrap’s sons Richard and Michael backing Bamber’s Porsche Carrera Cup Australia team.

“It’s really important,” said Bamber of the livery.

“I had a long affiliation with the Giltrap Group for many, many years.

“We run Team Porsche New Zealand in Australia for many years too, supporting young Kiwis – Matt Payne, Ryan Wood, and at the moment we’ve got Tom Bewley.

“Having that whole connection and running the big car this weekend is something really important.

“It’s important to Richard. I think it’s also important to Collin’s legacy as well.”