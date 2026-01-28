‘Dudu’ Barrichello will join Ian James and Roman De Angelis in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the Bronze class.

It will be the first time Barricello has ever raced at Mount Panorama.

“I’m super happy to have the opportunity to be at Bathurst this year,” said Barrichello.

“It’s even better to be with such a great lineup, and also great friends.

“I’ve always wanted to have a go at it, and I’m super thankful to finally be able to.

“I’ve never been to Australia either, so that’ll be just as cool!

“Can’t wait to share the car for the first time with both Roman and Ian.”

The Heart of Racing has made two previous Bathurst 12 Hour starts.

In its 2024 debut, the team competed in Pro-Am before moving to the Bronze class in 2025.

James has been a staple of the line-up, first racing with Ross Gunn and Alex Riberas in 2024.

For 2025, James and Gunn were joined by Zacharie Robichon.

The inclusion of De Angelis in this year’s line-up marks the first time since 2020 that he has raced at Bathurst.

“It’s great to be returning to Bathurst after 6 years away from the event,” said De Angelis, whose last start came with Garage 59 in an Aston Martin Vantage.

“I’ve hoped to get the chance to race here again every year since, as it’s one of the best events and tracks in the world, in my opinion.

“I’m super grateful to get the chance to be back with The Heart of Racing. I think teaming up with Dudu and Ian will hopefully yield a strong result in the Bronze class.”

The 2026 Meguair’s Bathurst 12 Hour takes place on February 13-15.