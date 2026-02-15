It’s part of efforts to ensure the event features a headline-grabbing demonstration alongside the racing action that is highlighted by the once-around-the-clock classic.

Event director Shane Rudzis revealed to Speedcafe that enquiries have been made with multiple manufacturers that compete in prototype sportscar racing.

Manufacturer engagement has boomed since the advent of the current Hypercar rules.

Aston Martin, Toyota, Cadillac, BMW, Genesis, Alpine, Ferrari and Peugeot are all set to contest this year’s World Endurance Championship, with Ford to join in 2027.

“We’ve been in discussions with a few OEMs (manufacturers) about having a Hypercar doing some laps, as a demonstration,” Rudzis told Speedcafe.

Advertisements

“It’s a big cost to bring a Hypercar to the event. It’s not a ‘no’ from everybody, it’s more about, how can we make it work in some way in the future?

Limited edition Full Credit Papaya Rules & Race Day Sunday merch drops now live! Click here to shop.

“There’s many brands doing Hypercar at the moment, and what a great marketing element it’d be, to be the first OEM to have a Hypercar on the circuit.

“We’d have to go through some of the grading of the circuit to analyse what it is, but just to hear and see a current Hypercar here would be an amazing thing.”

Rudzis’ four years as 12 Hour boss have included a succession of spectacular demonstrations during race weekend.

Star attractions have included a Red Bull Formula 1 car, Ford’s electric Supervan and a Genesis concept car driven by Le Mans legend Jacky Ickx.

This year’s event featured international drifter Steve ‘Baggsy’ Biagioni and his 1200bhp Nissan R35 GT-R.

“I like the entertainment sessions, but not run-of-the-mill stuff,” Rudzis said. “It’s gotta be something we get from overseas.”

A plan to expand the event to four days is in the works for next year, primarily aimed at giving more track to time Bronze-ranked drivers.