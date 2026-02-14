Waters led a Mercedes-AMG top-three lockout ahead of Craft-Bamboo Racing’s Lucas Auer and Luca Stolz for 75 Express.

It’s the sixth Allan Simonsen Pole Position Award win for Mercedes-AMG.

Waters topped the timesheets with a 2:01.0790s, the second fastest time ever at Mount Panorama at the Bathurst 12 Hour.

Stolz looked like he might eclipse Maro Engel’s lap record set in 2023 of 2:00.8819s, but failed to convert the fastest first sector into the top time.

“It’s unbelievable to get pole here and win the Allan Simonsen Trophy,” said Waters.

“Allan was an amazing bloke, I met him a few times, so to do that is super special.

“I can’t thank my team enough, they’ve done an amazing job.

“Really through practice they tuned it up, having Baz and Chaz and putting all our Supercars experience really tuned the car up and it’s been a dream to drive.”

The Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour gets underway at 5:45am AEDT on Sunday.

Results: Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour Pirelli Pole Battle, Mount Panorama