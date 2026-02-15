With just over three-and-a-half hours remaining, Aron collided at high speed with Johannes Zelger’s Tsunami RT Porsche 911 approaching Forrest’s Elbow.

Zelger’s car was parked awkwardly across the track after being spun by Kai Allen in the Grove Racing Mercedes-AMG.

Aron was seen lying down next to the track after the crash, prompting fears of an injury.

Zelger, according to the team, was “fine” but will undergo further medical evaluations.

#B12hr – Race update: Following the incident involving car #77 @craftbamboo, we can confirm that @ralfaron2 is in a stable condition but will undergo further assessment at a nearby hospital.#AMG #IGTC — Mercedes-AMG Motorsport (@amgmotorsport) February 15, 2026

Initially, it was thought that Maximillian Gotz would travel with Aron by ambulance to the hospital, but he was instead joined by co-driver Lucas Auer.

“The ambulance is just leaving with Ralf Aron aboard and also with him one of his co-drivers Luca Auer is also going to the hospital,” said Fox Sports pit lane reporter Shea Adam.

“You talk about a little bit of twisted irony, and the perfect person to support you. Lucas broke his back a few years ago in a Mercedes.

“He knows about injuries of all sorts because of all of the injuries he’s been through. Lucas is truly a fan favourite because of all the adversity he’s had to push through.

“He is going with Ralf. Maxi Gotz is very fortunate, he hasn’t suffered any big injuries lately, so they elected to send Lucas to the hospital.”

RACE STOPPED 🔴 Aron hits Zelger’s stationary Porsche. Both drivers climbed out of their cars. LIVE 📺 https://t.co/CCFKvGZiq6#IGTC | #B12Hr 🦘 pic.twitter.com/vW0pHr8rXC — Intercontinental GT Challenge (@IntercontGTC) February 15, 2026

While under the red flag, Allen recounted the awkward clash with his Mercedes and the Zelger Porsche.

“Not really sure, to be honest,” he told pit lane reporter Chad Neylon on the Fox Sports broadcast.

“We obviously got let through on the wave-by. Cam [Waters] managed to get past that really slow Porsche and Dean [Fiore] and I were just trying to get away and there was an Aston and the Porsche either side just going really, really slow.

“I was concerned about us getting ploughed up the back, considering the leaders would be coming through soon. Very unfortunate. I really don’t know what happened.

“I was trying to go around him, went really slow, and he just broke and basically I just accidentally hit him. I really don’t know. It was a really weird situation and very unfortunate to see that crash. I hope everyone is okay.”

The race resumed with just over two-and-a-half hours to go with the 75 Express Mercedes-AMG of Luca Stolz/Jules Gounon/Kenny Habul at the head of the field.