The incident began earlier in the lap when Johannes Zelger in the #79 Tsunami RT Porsche 911 reportedly hit a wall at the top of The Mountain.

Replays showed what appeared to be nose-to-tail contact with the #100 Grove Racing Mercedes-AMG driven by Kai Allen approaching the downhill left-hander, Forrest’s Elbow.

Zelger’s Porsche parked with its nose up against the outside wall, which forced the trailing pack to funnel through the small gap behind.

Everyone made their way through, except for Damien Hamilton in the #14 Volante Rosso Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage who stopped on the left-hand side.

Unsighted, the race-leading #77 Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG driven by Ralf Aron ploughed into the stationary Porsche.

Those cars suffered enormous damage and the red flag was immediately drawn.

Miraculously, no other cars were involved in the crash. Somehow, Maro Engel in the Team GMR Mercedes-AMG and Luca Stolz in the 75 Express Mercedes managed to avoid the spinning cars.

“I just saw the yellow flag so I backed off, and when I came around there’s a car stopped and cars everywhere,” said Engel.

“I don’t really know how I got through there without any touch.”

Stolz added: “It was pretty harsh, I just saw a car stopping at Forrest’s Elbow, and then Ralf tried to avoid but still hit it, and I just moved left, and I guess I was just lucky.

“I heard that there is a car at Forrest’s Elbow so I took out a little bit [of a gap], even though I took out some it was probably not enough, but I was just lucky.

“First of all I hope that Ralf and all drivers are ok. Looks like no touch or anything, I think I just rolled over a bit of debris.”

Team WRT driver Jordan Pepper, who was towards the back of the top 10, said he was confused by a mix of green flags and yellow flags.

The race had only just resumed after a Safety Car for the earlier James Golding crash at Sulman Park.

“It was a bit weird, there was flashing yellows coming through up the hill from The Cutting, and then there was green flags, yellow flags, green flags as we came over Skyline, and then it was green, and then I just heard the engineer on the radio,” said Pepper.

“He pretty much saved us because he was screaming like, ‘stop, stop, stop, big crash ahead!’