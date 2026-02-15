According to the organiser, the 2026 edition of the round-the-clock enduro brought 55,231 spectators through the gates across the three days.

That eclipses the previous record of 53,446 that was set back in 2023 and is a seven percent year-on-year improvement.

“The 2026 Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour has delivered a truly memorable event, with a record crowd turning out to experience the magic of Mount Panorama,” said event director Shane Rudzis.

“From the moment the event roared to life with the Track to Town parade, the atmosphere across the event has been electric.

“We’re incredibly proud to see fans, teams and partners embrace this race with such passion and enthusiasm. This year’s attendance reflects the growing global stature of the 12 Hour and the dedication of everyone who helps bring this event to life.”

The record crowd was welcomed by Bathurst mayor Robert ‘Stumpy’ Taylor.

“A record crowd doesn’t happen by accident – it’s the result of hard work from our council teams, Supercars and local businesses,” said Taylor.

“55,231 through the gates means full hotels, busy cafés and pubs, and strong trade for local suppliers. This year we also put more Bathurst on the trackside menu, with a record number of local producers, suppliers and contractors involved – more of the spend stays here.

“Our enduring partnership with Supercars is about growing the 12 Hour; better fan zones, stronger hospitality and experiences that run from the pre-dawn start to the chequered flag.

“We are now firmly on the international race calendar and continue to appeal to the highest grade drivers across the globe.

“It’s an international race with a Bathurst heart – and today’s record shows the formula is working.”