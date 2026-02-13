Waters and partner Brooke welcomed a baby daughter, Mila Kimberly Waters, into the world last week, news that was shared publicly on Monday.

The timing of the arrival meant Waters only had a week at home before jetting off to Bathurst for the round-the-clock GT race.

“It’s a pretty unique build-up, having a child a week ago,” Waters told Speedcafe.

“It was an amazing experience and I’m really grateful that mum and bub are well. It makes it a bit easier to be able to go away after a week and go racing.”

Both the timing and safety of the arrival were critical to Waters being able to take his place alongside Chaz Mostert and Thomas Randle in the Scott Taylor Motorsport Mercedes this weekend.

“There was definitely [alternative] plans in place,” said Waters.

“It was really dependent on when the baby wanted to rock up. Luckily it all played out well and it’s allowed me to come prep well and try and win the 12 Hour.”

The all-Australian line-up of Waters, Mostert and Randle will take on the world’s best GT drivers in the Pro class this weekend.

Despite it being one of the strongest 12 Hour line-ups in recent history, Waters is confident the local crew can take it to the international stars.

“We definitely have a shot at it,” he said. “We’ve got a great team, the car is fast, and then we’ve got two other really fast drivers. Chaz has been on pole here and come close to winning it.

“So we’ve definitely got a shot, but in saying that it’s a bloody tough weekend, field-wise. So many good cars and teams and drivers. If you win it this weekend, you’ve really earned it.”

One fascinating question from the STM garage will be who takes on qualifying responsibilities.

“I think it’s just going to be paper, scissors, rock,” said Waters.

“Honestly, I think it doesn’t really matter who qualifies out of us the drivers. We all going to be within a tenth or so, we’re pretty close.

“So yeah, it probably will be paper, scissors, rock.”