Originally designed by Australian artist Ken Done, the WRT M4 GT3 livery is a recreation of a 1989 BMW M3 Group A – Art Car 08.

The revival marks two significant milestones: the 50th anniversary of the BMW Art Car Collection, and 40 years of BMW’s flagship performance car, the M3.

Done’s original concept was designed to tie his fascination of the BMW M3’s performance with a distinct Australian character.

The original M3 that was turned into BMW Art Car 08 was a Group A touring car, piloted by Jim Richards to the 1987 Australian Touring Car Championship title in JPS colours.

The car competed in one race during 1988 before it was withdrawn from racing and earmarked to become a work of art.

The WRT entry will be driven by reigning Bathurst 12 Hour winner Kelvin van der Linde, alongside Charles Weerts and 2020 winner Jordan Pepper.