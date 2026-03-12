SRO and Shannons have confirmed the extension of a long-standing partnership as the naming rights partnership has been extended into 2026.

Shannons’ naming rights partnership with the SpeedSeries dates back almost two decades, first having joined what was known as the Shannons Nationals in 2007.

With SRO Motorsports having taken over the SpeedSeries platform in 2025, the partnership with Shannons was critical in the transition phase for the series.

The partnership with Shannons was key as the series moved into a primarily GT-focused platform.

“To have Shannons continue their long-standing commitment to the SpeedSeries is something we’re proud of,” SRO Motorsports Australia CEO Ben McMellan said.

“For close to 20 years Shannons have backed national-level motorsport in Australia.

“Their renewed support highlights the confidence they have in the series’ future and the work that the SRO Motorsports Australia team has done in our first year of promoting the series.

“On behalf of everyone at SRO Motorsports Australia, I’d like to thank Judi King and the entire team at Shannons Insurance for their continued support and I look forward to building an even bigger product in 2026.”

In addition to naming rights sponsorship, Shannons returns as the Official Pit Lane Partner at GT Festival rounds, and will bring a number of fan activations.

“The Shannons SpeedSeries is one of the most exciting motorsport properties we have the privilege of enjoying in Australia,” Executive Manager of Customer Service at Shannons Judi King said.

“To extend our naming-rights partnership for the 19th year in-a-row is an incredible achievement, it reaffirms our commitment to Australian motorsport and galvanises the incredible work by SRO Motorsports Group Australia in taking over such a wonderful racing platform.

“Team Shannons is made up of motoring enthusiasts that live and breathe all things cars, motorcycles and motorsport. We will continue to be proud to see the Shannons name on one of the fastest and most exotic racing series in the country.”

The Shannons SpeedSeries commences on March 27-29 with GT Festival Phillip Island.