Fresh off being announced as a Supercars enduro driver with the Grove squad, Davison will make his 12 Hour return in a Penrite-backed Mercedes AMG GT3.

He will be joined in the line-up by Grove Racing Supercars regular Kai Allen and team CEO Brenton Grove.

Davison and Allen have Bathurst history together having teamed up in a Dick Johnson Racing Mustang at the Bathurst 1000 in 2024.

The move to a Pro entry for Grove Racing means team owner Stephen Grove, who was involved in a spectacular crash during this year’s event, isn’t part of the driver line-up.

Another notable exclusion is the squad’s lead Supercars driver Matt Payne, who has made overseas GT starts during his tenure at Braeside.

The Bathurst 12 Hour effort will be underpinned by Grove Racing’s senior engineering squad of Grant McPherson, Alistair McVean and Jack Bell.

For Allen it will be a Bathurst 12 Hour debut, while Davison last took part in the round-the-clock GT enduro back in 2018 in a Competition Motorsports Porsche.

“It’s fantastic to be joining Grove Racing at the Bathurst 12 Hour for my first race with the team,” said Davison.

“The engineering depth and ambition they’ve have is seriously impressive, and I can’t wait to hop into the Penrite Racing Mercedes AMG GT3.

“To be part of their push for an outright Pro Class victory at Bathurst is something I’m genuinely excited about.”

Stephen Grove acknowledged that the move from the Bronze class to Pro was a significant moment for the squad off the back of its Bathurst 1000 success in October.

“Returning to the Bathurst 12 Hour, this time in the Pro class, is a statement of intent for our team,” said Stephen Grove.

“We’ve proven we can win at Bathurst, and now we’re taking the next step by targeting an outright result on the world stage.

“Reuniting Will and Kai at Mount Panorama is incredibly exciting and to do it with Penrite as our naming partner in their centenary year, in car number 100, makes this program incredibly special.”

The Penrite partnership spilling over the GT program is a new addition as well with the squad’s Mercedes traditionally running Grove Hire backing.

“Partnering with Grove Racing as the naming rights sponsor for their Bathurst 12 Hour campaign is an exciting step for Penrite,” said Penrite CEO Toby Dymond.

“Motorsport is in our DNA, and this collaboration reflects our long-standing commitment to supporting Australian racing at every level.

“As a proudly family-owned business, we see a strong alignment with Grove Racing’s values of passion, performance, and family.

“With our 100-year celebrations approaching in 2026, this partnership is a powerful way to honour our heritage while looking to the future [and] continuing to innovate, compete, and drive excellence on the track.”

The Bathurst 12 Hour will take place on February 13-15.