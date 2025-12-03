Davison, 43, on Sunday contested his final Supercars race as a full-time driver following Dick Johnson Racing’s decision to replace him with Super2 Series winner Rylan Gray.

The two-time Bathurst 1000 winner completes an all-new Grove co-driver line-up with Tim Slade already confirmed to be making the switch from Matt Stone Racing.

Pairings have not been confirmed, although it’s expected Davison will replace Garth Tander alongside Matt Payne in the entry that won this year’s Great Race.

“I am absolutely delighted to join the team at Grove Racing in this next phase and chapter of my career,” he said.

“I have been admiring the progression of this team from afar over the last few years and it’s clear they mean business, which was proven by their success throughout this season, at Bathurst and during their finals campaign.

“Thanks to Brenton and Stephen Grove and Garth Tander for making this happen. I love their vision and I am excited to be part of that journey going forwards.

“I can’t wait to get to work with Matt and Kai and two engineers I enjoyed great success with in the past Grant McPherson and Al McVean.”

Davison previously worked with McPherson and McVean at Ford Performance Racing and the Holden Racing Team respectively.

Grove Racing CEO Brenton Grove hailed the experience brought by Davison and Slade, who is set to pair with 20-year-old Kai Allen.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Will Davison to the Grove Racing family,” said Grove.

“Will brings exceptional experience, a proven winning pedigree and an unwavering commitment to excellence – qualities that align perfectly with who we are as a team.

“His signing reflects our intent to continue strengthening our capability and performance.

“Will is the ideal addition to our program, bringing experience and insight that will strengthen the entire team. Including Matt and Kai.”