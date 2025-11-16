Revealed by Speedcafe earlier this month, the news has been confirmed by the Penrite-backed team at Sandown.

Slade, 40, drove alongside Nick Percat at MSR this year but is making the switch to Grove amid a wholesale change to the Ford squad’s co-driver line-up.

It’s expected, but not yet confirmed, that Slade will partner Kai Allen, whose 2025 co-driver Dale Wood was recently let go by the squad.

The team will have a double change following Saturday’s confirmation that Garth Tander is retiring from full-time driving.

Dick Johnson Racing outcast Will Davison is being heavily linked to the vacant drive alongside Matt Payne.