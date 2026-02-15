Golding tagged the wall on the outside on the entry to the ‘metal grate’ at Sulman Park while in a train of cars with just over four hours of the race to run.

The #268 Team BRM Audi spun and made heavy secondary contact at the exit of the sweeper, bursting into flames as it did so.

Golding was able to walk away from the crash before being cleared of any injuries at the medical centre.

“[I was] just going across the top into the grate there behind a couple of cars and basically just misjudged where the wall was on the right,” Golding recounted to Speedcafe.

“As it made contact, something broke, which has made it spin straight away, and then I basically just had my eyes closed, braced for impact, took my hands off the wheel and then come to a stop.

“We were lucky to walk away from it. It was as big as I’ve felt before. When I went backwards, it felt like I nearly accelerated in speed.”

Golding said he was unaware of the fireball until after he’d returned to the team garage.

“When I came to a stop, I thought there was like a fire starting,” he said. “I wasn’t even aware that the whole thing burst into flames until I got back to the pits and someone told me.”

Golding was sharing the car with owner Mark Rosser, Steve Brooks and Alex Peroni.

The car was 30 laps down at the time of the incident after Rosser crashed at McPhillamy in the early stages.

“Obviously really sorry to the team,” Golding stressed.

“All the boys did an awesome job all the weekend, so a couple of mishaps today. We were obviously already laps down, so I wasn’t trying to make a mistake pushing too hard.

“It was just a classic misjudgement of where the wall was. It’s disappointing because it’s something so small and something so big as a result.

“All we can do is move on, I guess. I’m disappointed, but at the same time, mulling over it for any longer than a couple of days isn’t going to help.”

Golding now sets his sights on this week’s opening round of the Supercars Championship at Sydney Motorsport Park, which begins with a test day on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old is preparing for his first start for the Blanchard Racing Team following an off-season move from PremiAir Racing.