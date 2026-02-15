The Supercars stars were fighting over 13th and 14th and on the lead lap when Ojeda slid up into the wall exiting Griffins Bend.

That broke the left rear corner of the #6 Tigani Motorsport Mercedes-AMG, and left Mostert nowhere to go.

Wheel-to-wheel contact followed, and that finished off the #222 Scott Taylor Motorsport Mercedes-AMG.

Ojeda’s mistake came following a spirited defence of the position during the previous corners.

Earlier in the race, Mostert’s co-driver Thomas Randle spun and damaged the black and green machine.

However, a remarkable recovery had them on the lead lap inside the final hour.

Another Safety Car, and this one's with less than an hour to go… LIVE 📺 https://t.co/CCFKvGZiq6#IGTC | #B12Hr 🦘 pic.twitter.com/kEl8IvyfKb — Intercontinental GT Challenge (@IntercontGTC) February 15, 2026

Barry Ryan took a dim view on the incident, marching into the neighbouring Tigani Motorsport garage to express his frustration.

“It’s just disappointing with Ojeda, he’s a factory driver and there was another AMG trying to pass him and he’s blocking with that much time left in the race,” he said on the Fox Sports broadcast.

“We had two laps [of fuel] on him. We could have just made it, we were really trying to save fuel to get to the end without another stop.

“It’s just disappointing that a guy like that does something like that. He’s a really good driver, he’s a factory driver, he should be looking after the other AMG teams. It’s just disappointing to see that.

“I feel sorry for Scotty [Taylor]. We got pole and we had a car that was pretty good,” he added.

“Just a couple of little mistakes today, but then getting taken out like that doesn’t feel good.

“The whole team, Ash Seward Motorsport and STM, deserve everything they got this weekend and will come back stronger next time.

“I shouldn’t get so angry, but anyway.”

Kelvin van der Linde in the #32 Team WRT BMW M4 rocketed into the lead of the race, having elected not to pit under the Safety Car.

He leads the 75 Express Mercedes-AMG of Jules Gounon and the Team GMR Mercedes-AMG of Maxime Martin.